Zac Clark's Ex-Wife Breaks Her Silence Ahead of Bachelorette Finale

Whether Zac Clark gets down on one knee and proposes to Tayshia Adams or ends as the runner-up during the season 16 Bachelorette finale, his ex-wife will be watching. Jennifer Stanley-George broke her silence during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly ahead of the Tuesday, December 22, episode.

“I have watched the show for years. I’ve always watched every season — Bachelor in Paradise and everything — so I literally was scrolling through my Facebook feed in the middle of the summer when I saw his picture, and I was like ‘Oh, OK!’” she recalled to Us about learning Zac was set to compete on the ABC series. “It’s been a little shocking and a little hard to watch. I won’t lie. But, I’ve long since moved on with my life and I’m happily married now and I just had a baby so, I’ve been obviously distracted, but I have watched this season.”

Zac, 36, is one of the three suitors still competing for Tayshia’s heart. While Brendan Morais eliminated himself during part one of the finale on Monday, December 21, Ben Smith returned to ask for a second chance with the 30-year-old former phlebotomist. The episode ended with Zac and contestant Ivan Hall waiting for the rose ceremony and an opportunity to meet Tayshia’s family.

“I love Tayshia. I watched her on the other shows too and she seems so sweet,” Jennifer told Us, adding that it’s been “so long” since she spoke to Zac. “I’ve kept in touch a little bit with his sister. … He was really close to his sister, and we actually kept in touch on social media and I know she just had a baby too. She’s the one who wrote him in for the show and I feel like he would never have done this on his own because he’s just not into that kind of stuff. He’s not looking for followers.”

Zac and Jennifer were college sweethearts who tied the knot in June 2009. The twosome separated in January 2011 and their divorce was finalized in February 2012. The addiction specialist has been open with Tayshia about his past marriage, admitting they split due to his substance abuse issues.

“He lied to me about it for years. Our entire relationship he lied to me about his drug use. I mean, I didn’t know. I was very naive,” Jennifer told Us.

In a deleted scene from this season, Zac’s father, Douglas, recalled the night he was arrested for drug possession and driving under the influence.

“He said [on the show], ‘I left after a DUI’ — I don’t even remember him getting a DUI honestly,” Jennifer told Us.

Zac told Tayshia on the ABC series that he started abusing pain medication after he underwent surgery to remove a brain tumor. He subsequently started using harder drugs before seeking treatment.

“He needed to do [get clean] for himself, not for me,” Jennifer said. “And I think at that point, if we had stayed together, he would have been doing it for me.”

Scroll through for more from Jennifer: