The Bachelorette is just getting started. Chris Harrison teased what’s to come during the second half of season 16 — including the role Tayshia Adams’ family plays in her quest for love.

“I will just say this — amazing people, [but] her dad definitely was not shy about expressing his opinion on his daughter in those relationships,” the 49-year-old host exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting Sourced Craft Cocktails’ Most Dramatic Cocktail Kit Ever. “And look, I get it. I am a father of a daughter and I will be the same way. Probably won’t be on camera. But I’ll be the same way with my daughter.”

In the promo for the upcoming episodes of The Bachelorette, Adams’ dad warns her that she might be making “the biggest mistake of [her] life” with her top choice.

Harrison added that the remaining episodes will follow a more “typical” format compared to how the season started — Adams taking over for OG lead Clare Crawley after she got engaged to Dale Moss within the first two weeks of production.

“Because there was so much crazy drama with Clare and Dale, you didn’t get to know, you know, Brendan and Zac and Ben, and even Bennett to a certain degree, and some of these other guys that are wonderful that have been blowing up the internet now. … The anesthesiologist that everybody’s in love with right now [Dr. Joe],” he told Us. “There are some serious strong feelings being formed on both sides. Tayshia is one that was really ready for this and really relished the opportunity.”

Harrison continued, “She’s going to take full advantage of it, which means really letting go with all these guys and forming a lot of strong feelings in different relationships. And that will obviously create drama.”

One story line that won’t play out on the ABC series? Adams’ ex-husband, Josh Bourelle, showing up in Palm Springs. Harrison told Us that he has no idea why her former spouse’s name was included in the closed captioning in a teaser shared via Twitter earlier this month.

“We have a transcript that goes along. But our transcripts, I looked at it. I actually did the research. I’m like, ‘What is this? ‘ And I don’t know where it came from. It wasn’t us,” Harrison told Us. “It’s not on our transcript. Every local cable company can do their own and implement their own transcript. So clearly, it came from somewhere out in the world, but it had zero to do with us. … His name was never uttered by us. We didn’t talk about them. I don’t know anything about this.”

He added, “I’ve talked to Tayshia briefly about him a little bit, but it was such old ancient history to her, so I never even went there with her.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.