Over it. Tayshia Adams shut down fan chatter about her ex-husband, Josh Bourelle, after Bachelor Nation was convinced he was going to make an appearance on season 16 of The Bachelorette.

“Don’t forget to stretch before you reach,” the 30-year-old former phlebotomist commented on an Instagram post about Bourelle on Friday, November 13. “CAN WE MOVE ON PLEASE AND STOP REACHING!!! Leave him alone this [is] about my journey and not my past!”

Adams subsequently took to her Instagram Stories.

“I am dating 20 men on ABC, every single week, so the fact that we are continuously talking about my past relationship that was I don’t know, three years ago, I don’t get understand it,” she said. “He’s living his life, I’m living my life. … Why don’t we leave him alone?”

The reality TV personality went on to dance to “Smile (Living My Best Life)” by Ball Greezy, Snoop Dogg and Midnight Star.

Adams was previously married to Bourelle, whom she met in college, from February 2016 to October 2017. After the Bachelor in Paradise alum opened up about her divorce on the Tuesday, November 10, episode of The Bachelorette, a TikTok user pointed out that Bourelle’s name was included in the trailer for the rest of the season.

“It’s only a matter of time before she realizes the truth,” a man is heard saying in the teaser. In the closed captioning for a promo posted by ABC via Twitter on Tuesday, the man is labeled as Bourelle.

While Adams seemingly shut down that theory on Friday, she has been candid about her past marriage since Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor.

“I actually married my first boyfriend, and I was with him for about six years or so. I guess I could, kind of, sense we weren’t doing very well. And I think that’s why I fought so hard just to try to do as much as I possibly could [to save the marriage],” she told Underwood during the 2019 season. “Being a Christian woman, you get married once and that’s gonna be it. You know, you expect that from your partner as well. But you can’t make someone want to be married, you know? It’s the toughest thing I’ve gone through, and I think that’s what’s made me so strong and fearless.”

During Tuesday’s episode, Adams opened up to contestant Brendan Morais, who was also married before the show.

“My identity was him. But unfortunately, it was infidelity and other issues — not on my part — and then we got divorced and I too felt like I failed,” she said. “I too felt embarrassed and ashamed and that fear of, ‘Our parents going to be upset, our friends are going to be upset.’”

While chatting exclusively with Us Weekly before Tuesday’s episode, Adams noted that she hasn’t heard from Bourelle about her new gig.

“Oh my gosh, no, I have not,” she told Us. “And even if I have, I’m on cloud nine right now, just let a girl live!”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.