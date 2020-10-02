First comes love, then comes marriage! Before Tayshia Adams’ foray into Bachelor Nation, she was married to longtime beau Josh Bourelle.

The former Bachelor contestant wed Bourelle in February 2016. After more than a year of marriage, Bourelle filed for divorce from the reality star in October 2017, and the case was finalized the following month. She later had her maiden name restored after taking Bourelle’s surname.

The phlebotomist then moved on with model Chase Olswang, whom she dated up until she went to compete on Colton Underwood’s Bachelor season in late 2018. When Underwood’s season aired the following year, she opened up to the retired NFL player about getting divorced.

“There’s a lot to me that makes me me,” she said at the time. “This past year and a half has been kind of hard for me, and it’s actually because I was married and I got divorced. I actually married my first boyfriend, and I was with him for about six years or so. I guess I could, kind of, sense we weren’t doing very well. And I think that’s why I fought so hard just to try to do as much as I possibly could [to save the marriage].”

The California native continued, “Being a Christian woman, you get married once and that’s gonna be it. You know, you expect that from your partner as well. But you can’t make someone want to be married, you know? It’s the toughest thing I’ve gone through, and I think that’s what’s made me so strong and fearless.”

Adams later spoke to fellow Bachelor Nation star Dean Unglert about being nervous to tell her parents about her divorce. “I can tell you that my parents are happily married and I’m divorced,” she said on Unglert’s “Help! I Suck at Dating” podcast in 2019. “I felt a lot of pressure to make sure that my marriage worked, so at the same time, I made sure to do everything I needed to do in order to know that I did everything I could at the end of the day. It definitely was scary to tell my parents it’s just not working out.”

Adams ended Underwood’s Bachelor season as the second runner-up before she found love on Bachelor in Paradise’s 6th season with John Paul Jones. Though the pair split midway through filming the summer spinoff, they reconciled by the finale. The exes broke up for good in October 2019.

Us Weekly confirmed in July 2020 that Adams would step in as Clare Crawley’s replacement to lead The Bachelorette’s 16th season. Crawley was initially tapped to be the Bachelorette in March 2020 but had to delay her journey due to the coronavirus pandemic. When filming began at the La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, California, the hairdresser quickly fell in love with a contender and chose to leave the show, paving the way for Adams.

Scroll down to learn more about Adams’ ex-husband.