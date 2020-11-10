A second chance! In addition to Clare Crawley’s 16 remaining suitors, Tayshia Adams will meet four new men during the Tuesday, November 10, episode of The Bachelorette.

Us Weekly can confirm that all four suitors — Peter Giannikopoulos, Noah Erb, Montel Hill and Spencer Roberston — were announced as part of Clare’s potential cast in July. While 42 men were considered to look for love at La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs, the group was cut down to the 31 men who met the hairstylist during the October 13 premiere.

Production on season 16 of The Bachelorette began in July when all 42 men arrived to quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic. Later that month, a source told Us that production contacted some of the men who didn’t make the cut about the possibility of returning.

“Last weekend, producers reached out to backup Bachelorette contestants who had been vetted for Clare’s season but were ultimately not cast to film at La Quinta,” the insider told Us at on July 31. “When producers reached back out, out of the blue, it was very apparent that something had happened with production.”

Us later learned that Clare, 39, fell in love with Dale Moss within the first two weeks of filming and ultimately stopped her journey to get engaged to the 32-year-old South Dakota native. Fans finally saw Dale propose to Clare on the Thursday, November 5, episode of The Bachelorette. After their engagement aired, Tayshia, 30, made her first appearance to pick up where Clare left off.

Despite Clare staying in Palm Springs, she didn’t spend any time with Tayshia.

“Even if I did have the opportunity [to talk to Clare], I don’t know if I would have asked [anything],” the phlebotomist exclusively told Us ahead of Tuesday’s episode. “This is the thing: I have learned that you have to give everybody a chance and you never know what that’s going to look like. It might not look like the same for you as it did for somebody else.”

While Tayshia added that there was some worry that the men might not be over Clare, she was impressed with the cast.

“I couldn’t have asked for, like, a better group of men,” she gushed to Us. “I’ve always said that I want an older, more mature man that has depth and all of these guys have exactly that. It was, like, perfect.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. Keep scrolling to meet the new contestants: