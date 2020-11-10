Moving on isn’t easy — especially for Jason Foster. The Bachelorette contestant, 31, was visibly upset during the Thursday, November 5, episode of the reality show when Clare Crawley left the show.

“I’m in disbelief. I’m crushed. I don’t know if my heart is going to come out,” he said after Crawley, 39, told the group she was leaving with Dale Moss. “I opened up to somebody like I’ve never done before.”

Despite being unsure if he wanted to remain on the show, he ultimately decided to meet the new lead. However, he’s not doing so well during the Tuesday, November 10, episode after meeting the new Bachelorette, Tayshia Adams.

“I’m hanging on by a piece of floss. It’s not fair to Tayshia. If I’m gonna be here, she deserves all of me,” the former NFL player tells contestant Joe Park in Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek. “I’m fighting still, but I don’t know how much more I have left, and I’m just being brutally honest with you man.”

The Virginia native continues in his confessional, admitting that it’s not easy for him to just change his feelings overnight after falling for Crawley.

“Tayshia is gorgeous. She’s given everybody the chance that we all deserve,” he notes. “But I can’t just flip an on and off switch with somebody else. It’s just hard to move on.”

With that, he decides to show up to Adams’ suite at the La Quinta Resort. She’s shocked to see him arrive but quickly invites him in.

“I’m sorry to barge in. It’s late on a Sunday, I know,” he tells her. “I wanted to come and chat with you a little bit. I took this journey not knowing what to expect.”

In an exclusive interview with Us, the phlebotomist, 39, admitted that she was a bit nervous about joining the show after the hairstylist, simply because she knew the men would have already formed connections with the initial lead.

“The guys knew that it was going to be Clare, and I didn’t know if they were going to be accepting or if they were willing to open their hearts,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum said on Monday, November 9. “If they had fallen in love, like, I didn’t know what was going on. So, it was definitely a hesitation.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.