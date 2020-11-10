ABC kept Tayshia Adams and Clare Crawley separated during their respective stays at La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs — but what would the season 16 Bachelorettes have said to each other?

“Even if I did have the opportunity, I don’t know if I would have asked [anything],” Tayshia, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, November 9, about chatting with Clare, 39. “This is the thing, I have learned that you have to give everybody a chance and you never know what that’s going to look like. It might not look like the same for you as it did for somebody else.”

News broke in August that Clare stopped filming season 16 of The Bachelorette because she found The One within the first two weeks of filming. After the hairstylist accepted a proposal from Dale Moss during the Thursday, November 5, episode, fans got their first glimpse of Tayshia, who took over the role. The “Clickbait” podcast host previously told Jimmy Kimmel that she wished Clare “warned” her about some of their mutual suitors, but she told Us that she didn’t mean her remark.

“If there’s anything that I’ve learned from Bachelor, [it’s] to give every single person a chance,” she concluded.

While Tayshia also revealed during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she hadn’t spoken to Clare, the two women have since been in touch.

“We have been in communication,” Tayshia told Us. “But I think at the same time, like, just having respect for each other’s experiences has been really, really nice.”

Clare, for her part, admitted to looking up Dale’s social media profile before production began in July — and she liked what she saw. Tayshia, on the other hand, went in blind.

“When I was in quarantine, I didn’t think that this phone call was ever going to come. … I did look at the guys once they were first announced for Clare, but that was, like, months and months ago,” the former phlebotomist explained to Us. “I didn’t really have the chance to look at them before. And I’m glad I didn’t, to be honest.”

She added, “I couldn’t have asked for, like, a better group of men. I’ve always said that I want an older, more mature man that has depth and all of these guys have exactly that. It was, like, perfect.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.