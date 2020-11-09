Life before Tayshia! Tayshia Adams got candid about watching Clare Crawley’s dates with their mutual Bachelorette contestants before she arrived in Palm Springs to take over as the season 16 lead.

“I was watching, but I was trying not to, like, be in my head because our experiences were so different and they didn’t know I was coming. I didn’t know I was coming,” the 30-year-old reality TV personality exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, November 9. “I’m happy that they, like, dove into it the way that they did, but then also at the same time, I’m like, ‘Oh, really?’ You know what I mean, watching it back. But I didn’t think too much about it.”

When asked whether she thought Clare, 39, sent home anyone she thought she could have connected with, Tayshia quipped, “You know what, I didn’t actually think about that!”

Us confirmed in August that Clare stopped filming season 16 within the first two weeks of production because she was already in love with one of her suitors. During the Thursday, November 5, episodes fans saw Clare and Dale Moss get engaged — and Tayshia arrive. The phlebotomist will meet the men during the Tuesday, November 10, episode.

“I couldn’t have asked for, like, a better group of men. I’ve always said that I want an older, more mature man that has depth and all of these guys have exactly that. It was, like, perfect,” she told Us, noting that most of the men were over Clare when she arrived. “Every single guy really reassured me that they were so happy and excited. And once I had that confidence, I was like, ‘OK, I got this.’ But there were some guys, yes, that were still having feelings for Clare. And so we talked about that as well.”

Tayshia, who teased to Us that she is on “cloud nine” after the experience, added that she’s “excited” to watch her journey play out.

“I had the best time. There’s not really anything that I regret,” she concluded. “I mean, is it kind of like mortifying to watch yourself make out on television and know that your dad is also watching? Like, yes, [but] it’s fun. I’m not looking forward to that, but other than that, I can’t wait.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.