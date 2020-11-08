Starting their new life together. The Bachelorette‘s Clare Crawley and her fiancé, Dale Moss, did something for the first time on Saturday, November 7, that most couples take for granted.

“Grabbing our first coffee together,” the hairstylist, 39, captioned a video on Instagram showing the pair in a car wearing sweatshirts as they fooled around with a voice-changing app.

“All right, y’all, so who sounds higher? Say what up,” the former NFL player, 32, said in a low voice as he turned the camera to Crawley.

“What up? What voice is it on? Normal?” the reality TV player replied in a deep voice.

“This is giant voice,” Moss replied.

“Do I sound like a giant right now?” his fiancée asked.

“You sound beautiful,” he responded. “You sound like a queen.”

“Thank you,” she sang back to him.

“Can you be any effin cuter???” one fan commented on the post. “You give me hope.”

“You guys are adorable. Super happy for you,” another wrote.

The pair joked around some more in another video shared by Moss as Crawley gave her love a “VIP tour” of Sacramento.

The couple got engaged just two weeks into filming the new season of The Bachelorette, with the model getting down on one knee and proposing on the Thursday, November 5, episode.

“From the moment I stepped out of the limo, this was special,” Moss told the California native. “I know without the shadow of a doubt that you would go to the end of the world for me and I’ve never had that. I’m so grateful for that. … I’ve thought a lot about my mother and what she would think about you. She would absolutely love you. All she’s ever wanted for me is someone who loves me unconditionally and who would be there for me no matter what. I know that I have that. And I love you.'”

“I love you too. … The best is yet to come,” Crawley whispered before he got down on one knee to propose. “Put that ring on my finger, I’ve waited a lot of years for this,” she said, calling herself “Clare Moss” as he slipped the sparkler onto her left hand.

In an interview with Good Morning America on Friday, November 6, Moss said he knew early on that he’d found The One.

“After we had our first group date, in my mind and in my heart, everything was already written,” he admitted, saying there was “never a second thought” about proposing so soon.

Crawley said in an Instagram Live on Thursday that she is “the happiest I’ve ever been.”