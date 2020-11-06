Did Dale Moss Hesitate Proposing to Clare? He Says …

Love at first sight? Dale Moss took a leap of faith proposing to Clare Crawley just two weeks into filming The Bachelorette, but the decision was an easy one.

The former NFL player, 31, appeared on the Friday, November 6, episode of Good Morning America with Crawley, 39, where he detailed his thoughts leading up to the proposal. Moss explained that he felt an immediate connection with the hairstylist when they met.

“After we had our first group date, in my mind and in my heart, everything was already written,” he said. “So, everything after the fact validated that and I knew in my heart it was going to be her and I at the end of the day.”

Moss added that he didn’t have to consider getting engaged to Crawley because he knew from the start that was where their relationship was headed.

“[It was] never a question [if I’d propose],” he said. “I said from the beginning, ‘There was never a time I wouldn’t be there for you.’ And my heart was so full. I knew exactly what I wanted to do. Never a second thought. If you see in the episode, we’re so relaxed and we’re so calm together, and we knew at that moment that we were exactly where we were meant to be.”

Crawley declared that she felt like she “just met my husband” after she was introduced to Moss on the season premiere of The Bachelorette. Two weeks later, the California native professed her love to Moss, who reciprocated her feelings. The athlete got down on one knee at the end of the Thursday, November 5, episode.

“Put that ring on my finger, I’ve waited a lot of years for this,” Crawley said after he proposed, calling herself “Clare Moss.”

The couple appeared on Instagram Live after the episode to give an update on their three-month relationship. The pair revealed they are even house hunting together. “We’ve got to secure the place,” Moss said.

Crawley said she is “the happiest [she’s] ever been” and shut down the haters who questioned the duo’s whirlwind romance.

One viewer commented that Crawley and Moss wouldn’t last three months, and the Bachelor Winter Games alum clapped back.

“I’d like to say pay up because we just had our three-month anniversary,” she said. “The amount of hate, you guys, is insane. People are just crazy, but we wanted to come on here for the people who are amazing and the people who understand.”

Crawley told Good Morning America on Friday that the criticism of their relationship has been hard on her.

“The things people say without knowing the full truth, without seeing how things really happened, genuinely happened, it just blows my mind,” she said. “In a world right now where there’s so much negativity, and hate, and hard things going on right now, love and this type of thing should not be one of those things. It kind of blows me away.”