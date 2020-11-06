Before The Bachelorette! Dale Moss joked about his Party City modeling days shortly after proposing to Clare Crawley on the Thursday, November 5, episode.

When The Morning Toast posted a “spoiler” Instagram photo of the former athlete, 32, down on one knee, one of their followers noted that “he got such a nice ring from all of his Party City modeling.”

Moss replied, “Read your contracts.”

The former professional football player was also referencing a joke he made last month when a Twitter user posted photos of him sporting Superman, Roman centurion and taco costumes, writing, “If anyone else thinks that Dale on #thebachelorette looks familiar, he’s a Party City model.”

When Betchelor’s Instagram account reposted the festive pics in October, the South Dakota native wrote, “Love it! Read your contracts kids. Could be worse.”

The former professional football player made his reality TV debut on Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette in October. Before season 16 aired, Us Weekly confirmed that the hairstylist, 39, fell hard and fast for a contestant, exiting the show early with Bachelor in Paradise alum Tayshia Adams taking her place.

Moss and Crawley had an instant connection during the premiere. The California native even said that she thought she had just met her “husband.”

The Bachelor alum declared her love for the model on Thursday’s episode and gave him the final rose after only two weeks of filming. Moss reciprocated her feelings and proposed.

“Never a point I won’t show up for you @clarecrawley,” he wrote via Instagram after the whirlwind engagement played out.

As for the bride-to-be, she wrote, “It’s official!! Love wins!!!! I love you @dalemoss13!”

In an Instagram Live video later that same night, the couple defended their relationship and shared their plans to move in together. “The amount of hate, you guys, is insane,” Crawley said on Thursday. “People are just crazy, but we wanted to come on here for the people who are amazing and the people who understand.”

An Instagram troll commented that she and Moss wouldn’t last three months, and the Bachelor Winter Games alum replied, “I’d like to say pay up because we just had our three-month anniversary!”