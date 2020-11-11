A mixed bag. Tayshia Adams eased into her new role as the Bachelorette during the Tuesday, November 10, episode, but one man could not get over her predecessor, Clare Crawley.

The 16 remaining suitors were excited when Tayshia arrived, and many felt she was more their type than Clare. Just as the men got comfortable introducing themselves, Chris Harrison revealed that four more would be joining the cast: Spencer, Montel, Peter and Noah.

Spencer rubbed some the wrong way when he stole Tayshia away before she had a chance to meet the first batch of guys, but she seemed unfazed by the move and later gave him her first impression rose. She also canceled the rose ceremony so she could have more time with the group before cutting anyone.

Tayshia was worried some of the men might be hung up on Clare, but she forged ahead to her first group date. Spencer played an aggressive match of pool basketball against his competitors, which led Riley to elbow him in the mouth. Ultimately, the winning team received extra time with Tayshia at a barbecue, but all the guys on the date were allowed to attend the afterparty, during which Tayshia connected with Eazy and Zac. She gave the group date rose to Eazy, while Riley and others warned Spencer about his overconfident attitude.

Jason, for his part, struggled with Clare’s departure after deciding to stay and give things a try with Tayshia. He subsequently realized that he was in love with Clare and could not give all of himself to Tayshia, so he left, despite Tayshia pleading with him not to close himself off to the possibility of a relationship with her.

Tayshia was shaken by Jason’s exit, but she put her anxieties aside for her first one-on-one date with Brendan. The two connected over their divorces; Brendan and his high school sweetheart fell out of love, and Tayshia alleged her ex-husband cheated on her. The pair discovered they had more in common than they thought, and Tayshia declared that she could see herself marrying Brendan after giving him a rose.

Elsewhere in the episode, Harrison caught up with Clare and her fiancé, Dale Moss, following their engagement. The couple once again insisted they had no contact prior to filming, and he confessed he felt love at first sight with her. Although they boasted about being on the same page throughout their journey, Dale suggested they will get married before having kids, and Clare had a “whatever happens” approach to their family plan. Clare then shared that she was “thrilled” for Tayshia and hopes she finds a love like she did.

