Throwing out the timeline! Clare Crawley and Dale Moss progressed their relationship at lightning speed while on The Bachelorette — and they’re already thinking about their next step.

“What I love about Dale is that nothing scares him,” Crawley, 39, gushed during a joint interview with her fiancé, 32, on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast on Friday, November 6. “I talk about babies all the time and he’s like, ‘Yeah, that’s what I want.’ I’ll remind him of things all the time, you know, ‘I’m not getting any younger!’ I’ll say things like that, and he’s like, ‘You think I don’t know this? Yeah, let’s do this.'”

The California native and the former football player hit it off quickly after meeting on season 16 of The Bachelorette, which began airing in October. During the Thursday, November 6, episode, Moss got down on one knee and left the reality series early with his soon-to-be wife. Despite facing criticism from those who’ve said they moved too fast, the new couple are ready for whatever comes their way.

“As long as we’re together, for me that’s all that matters,” the model said on Friday, adding that he’s looking forward to having “so many babies” with Crawley. “We’re building a life. We’re building a foundation.”

From the moment they laid eyes on each other, Crawley and Moss knew they’d found something special. The duo are head over heels in love, but they aren’t afraid to recognize the tough realities that their biracial children might face in the future.

“This has come up naturally in our conversation,” Moss explained. “I think the biggest thing is, we know that we can come to each other for anything. There’s no judgment, there’s no worry, and that’s what’s so important about having a relationship and building this. And we both lean on each other for advice and perspective in some of these situations. … There’s things that have come up where Clare has come directly and asked me, ‘What’s the best way that I should approach this? Or what is respectful?'”

The South Dakota native grew up in a biracial family and has had to come to terms with being the target of prejudice. “My mom’s side disowned her because she married a Black man. I grew up in an all-white community where I couldn’t stay at my friend’s houses when I was a kid. We had to really fight for respect and to make our place in the community in which I grew up,” Moss said. “This is something that I’ve been around since the time that I was a little kid. We know that we’ll deal with some of these things, but there hasn’t been a worry or anything like that. We just get through everything together just like we would in any setting.”

As a white woman, Crawley acknowledged that there are things that her fiancé experiences that she’ll never be able to understand herself. However, she’s “thankful and so happy” for the opportunity to learn from Moss and his perspective.

“Our babies are going to be mixed and they’re going to face those kinds of things and they’re going to have those questions,” the hairdresser added. “Hopefully we will have so much progression by the time our little babies are grown up, but it’s like, he just makes it so comfortable that we can talk about this and that it’s not an uncomfortable elephant in the room. … It’s not a negative thing. We’re proud of who we are, what we are.”