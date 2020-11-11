Special guest? Fans of The Bachelorette noticed a clue that Tayshia Adams’ ex-husband, Josh Bourelle, may drop in on season 16, in keeping with the twists and turns that have defined the quarantined edition of the reality show.

A TikTok user pointed out the hint in a Wednesday, November 11, video, explaining that the closed captioning for a promo shared via Twitter on Tuesday, November 10, by the official Bachelorette account attributed a voiceover to Bourelle.

In the clip, Adams’ ex-husband is not shown, but a man is heard saying, “It’s only a matter of time before she realizes the truth,” as the former phlebotomist cries. Through tears, she then concedes, “I can’t do it anymore.”

Adams, 30, and Bourelle were together for six years before tying the knot in February 2016. He filed for divorce in October 2017, and they finalized the proceedings the following month.

The Bachelor alum revealed exclusively to Us Weekly earlier this week that she did not hear from the roofing contractor after her role as the Bachelorette was confirmed in a trailer. “Just let a girl live,” she teased.

Adams has been open about her divorce during her reality television journey, including after she met her suitors on the Tuesday episode of The Bachelorette. She alleged during her first one-on-one with Brendan Morais — who is also divorced — that Bourelle cheated on her.

“I married a guy that I met in college. I also had lost myself in my marriage, like my identity was him. But unfortunately, it was infidelity and other issues — not on my part — and then we got divorced and I too felt like I failed,” she said. “I too felt embarrassed and ashamed and that fear of, ‘Our parents are going to be upset, our friends are going to be upset.’ So, I know exactly what you mean.”

As for how she found the strength to detail her prior relationship, Adams told Us discussing her divorce is not something she shied away from during filming.

“It’s not hard at all [to talk about] because it’s definitely something that I’ve experienced in the past and it led me to today,” Adams noted. “But I don’t want it to define me because it doesn’t define me. It’s just something that I grew from and I learned from.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.