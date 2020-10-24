The hardest part of filling in for Chris Harrison? Keeping Bachelor Nation’s secrets! JoJo Fletcher teased what she saw go down in Palm Springs while stepping in for the ABC host during season 16 of The Bachelorette.

“I want to give you guys something good. I will tell you this. When I got the call, I didn’t know what was going on. I had no clue. I was seeing the rumors you guys were seeing and when I got there, I got the rundown and it was nothing like I was seeing,” Fletcher, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her partnership with eBay. “There were a lot of other things happening, a lot of rumors that were not true. It’s unlike any other season for a number of reasons. Obviously, the circumstances, obviously there’s a shake-up.”

Us confirmed in August that season 16 lead Clare Crawley stepped back from filming two weeks into production because she was already in love with one of her suitors. According to sources, the network called in Tayshia Adams to take over.

“What that shake-up is and how it plays out and what actually goes down, I think people will be very excited to watch and see,” Fletcher teased to Us.

The Cash Pad host added that she was honored when ABC called her to fill-in for Harrison, 49, as he took his son to college.

“I was obviously super excited that they would even think of me to do that or trust me to do that, but definitely nervous,” she told Us. “I mean, Chris makes it look incredibly easy because he’s really good at his job, you know? I feel like I did my best. I try to stay within the lines of like being, you know, doing Chris Harrison’s job in his role, but I’m never going to be Chris Harrison. So, hope everyone keeps that in mind when they’re watching it!”

In the meantime, Fletcher is chipping away at her holiday shopping with eBay’s exclusive new certified refurbished category.

“I personally love it. … There’s all these different layers of trust that I feel like eBay gives you with this program,” she told Us. “And I think it’s something that people will love and will really, really just use and appreciate as a gift for gifting season.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.