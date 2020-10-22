“Scrubbing In” … from La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs! Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad joined Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast to break down week two of The Bachelorette — and it turns out Clare Crawley isn’t the only one crazy for Dale Moss.

“I felt like I had butterflies when [Clare and Dale] met. … They have a very obvious connection,” Becca, who appeared on seasons 19 and 20 of The Bachelor, said. “And it must be obvious for all the other men, I would imagine, who are witnessing it. I feel a spark with Dale through the screen, so I can imagine what it’s like in real life.”

Tanya, who cohosts “Scrubbing In” with Becca, noted that she picked Dale, 32, out of the lineup for Clare, 39, before filming began in July.

“I also feel like I felt the love at first sight with Dale,” the On Air With Ryan Seacrest radio cohost told Us. “Before they even started filming … I go, ‘This is Clare dude.’ Just by his photo.”

While Clare certainly has a connection with Dale based on the first two episodes of the season, the season 16 lead was visibly upset the contestants on her first group date — including the football-player-turned-model — didn’t seem eager enough to chat with her.

“I always remember [group dates] like going to take a breath and someone was stealing [him] and before we could even toast, you know, [the lead] was quickly taken from you,” Becca recalled on the podcast. “It was always a very quick thing. So, I kind of understood her feeling of like, ‘Where are y’all at, no one’s aggressively trying to have a conversation?’ And I also thought that she was a little bit upset that Dale didn’t immediately take advantage and grab her. I think that’s where the frustration came from. And she had to direct it towards all the men.”

Tanya, however, thinks Clare should’ve played it cool.

“I kind of wish she would have just, like, chilled for a sec,” she said, noting that editing may have played a factor in the awkwardness. “I have no idea how that works. But just hang out with them all. Like, let’s play a game, let’s bust out some cards.”

