Breaking his silence. Josh Bourelle, who was previously married to Bachelorette Tayshia Adams, spoke out for the first time about his marriage and all the rumors about the relationship — and he did not hold back.

During season 16 of The Bachelorette, Adams, 31, has been open about her past and hinted that infidelity was the cause of her divorce.

“Her going out and saying that I cheated on her and that was the reason for our divorce on national TV, I felt like, kind of crossed the line a little bit,” Bourelle, 30, said on the “Reality Steve Podcast” on Thursday, December 10. “I feel like she was using that as her sob story to make her look better. It was hurtful to me. We’re humans. She made just as many mistakes — maybe even more mistakes than I did over the course of our relationship. ”

Bourelle filed for divorce from Adams in October 2017, less than two years after they tied the knot in February 2016. The pair, who met in college, were together for seven months. In the documents, he claimed the couple had been “living separate lives” since August 2017.

However, he was not happy when she decided to air the details of their marriage on the show.

“I don’t think there needs to be a negative connotation about our relationship in the past. I mean I know that it failed, yes, but I think we’re both in a position now that’s a hell of a lot better now than we were when we were together,” he continued on the podcast. “A lot of that is probably because we had to go through that period of our lives and we had to learn those lessons in order to get to the position we are at now. I think we are both in a place that we want to be in so I honestly think that we should just let each other live our lives separate and move on 100 percent and completely and not involve each other.”

Before moving on, however, Bourelle shared his side of why he filed for divorce and owned up to cheating on Adams. Scroll through for the biggest revelations from the interview.