It’s safe to say Josh Bourelle wouldn’t be pleased if he tuned into the Tuesday, December 15, episode of The Bachelorette. Days after Tayshia Adams’ ex-husband slammed the reality TV personality for discussing their past marriage on the show, their divorce was a topic of conversation again during the hometown dates.

The 30-year-old former phlebotomist opened up about her former marriage while meeting the families of her top four men — Brendan Morais, Ivan Hall, Ben Smith and Zac Clark.

“I got married at 25,” Tayshia told Brendan’s sister during Tuesday’s episode. “[We were married] just under two years. I feel like that’s where Brendan and I really bonded is over our divorce. Just like the things that we felt going through all that were so similar, and I feel like I’ve never really related to someone like that.”

Brendan, 30, was previously married to his high school sweetheart while Tayshia split from Josh, her college boyfriend, in 2017.

During her chat with Ivan’s family, his father revealed that he got married at a young age too.

“As I understand it, you’ve been married before. So have I,” he told her on Tuesday’s episode. “And so, I was wondering, what did you learn? Did you do any reflection?”

Tayshia replied that there’s “a lot that she’s learned” from her divorce.

“I got married at a young age and the divorce was his decision. It was something I fought for, but I feel like, at the end of the day, it wasn’t the right relationship,” she explained. “God wanted to teach me other things.”

Josh made headlines earlier this month after Tayshia revealed on the show that he cheated on her during their brief marriage.

“Her going out and saying that I cheated on her and that was the reason for our divorce on national TV, I felt like, kind of crossed the line a little bit,” he said on the “Reality Steve Podcast” on December 10. “I feel like she was using that as her sob story to make her look better. It was hurtful to me. We’re humans. She made just as many mistakes — maybe even more mistakes than I did over the course of our relationship. ”

The roofer added that he “didn’t feel like [he] had a partner” in Tayshia.

“If she really is happy, she shouldn’t involve me in this show in any way,” he said. “She should just leave me out of the whole entire thing and dragging me in by saying that the reason for her past relationship’s failure was infidelity and other things that basically didn’t have to do with her, it’s a misrepresentation of her character. She needs to be honest with people. I mean, she’s a human like everybody else. Every human on this planet makes mistakes. … She needs to be honest with herself and she needs to be honest with everybody else.”

Tayshia has yet to comment on her ex-husband’s interview. The two-part finale of season 16 of The Bachelorette begins on ABC Monday, December 21, at 8 p.m. ET.