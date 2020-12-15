Nothing off limits! Tayshia Adams came face to face with the men she has already sent home during the Monday, December 14, episode of The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All.

The first half of the episode showed fans who made it to hometowns week. Tayshia went on a one-on-one date with Blake, hoping to advance their connection. However, she quickly decided he was not her Mr. Right, so she eliminated him before the evening portion of their date. Blake was shocked, while Tayshia broke down in tears over hurting him.

The leading lady decided to say another difficult goodbye right away, heading to the men’s suite to break up with Riley. She didn’t want to involve his family in their relationship or lead him on knowing that she wasn’t in the same place as him. She felt like she let him down as he confessed he thought she was The One.

Tayshia canceled the cocktail party ahead of the rose ceremony, but before Chris Harrison — returning to his hosting duties — had a chance to announce the change, Bennett arrived. He told the other men that Tayshia invited him to the rose ceremony after his declaration of love.

However, his grand gesture was not enough, and Tayshia sent him home again during the rose ceremony. She also axed Noah, leaving Zac, Ben, Ivan and Brendan for hometowns. Noah was heartbroken and cried during his exit, and Bennett admitted to being confused by his double elimination.

After clearing up the unfinished business from the Tuesday, December 8, episode, Harrison moved on to The Men Tell All. Clare Crawley and Dale Moss, who got engaged earlier in the season after a whirlwind courtship, did not attend the reunion, although the former Bachelorette was brought up several times.

Yosef, Bennett, Noah, Blake and Riley were among the men to return to say their peace and put Tayshia in the hot seat about their missed connections. Although tempers flared as usual and some harsh words were exchanged, the reunion was filmed without an audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the biggest revelations from The Men Tell All!