Clare Crawley’s Bachelorette Contestant Kenny Braasch 5 Things to Know

There’s more than meets the eye! Bachelorette contestant Kenny Braasch may not have earned Clare Crawley’s first impression rose, but he is still a bachelor worth paying attention to.

During the season 16 premiere on October 13, the Illinois native arrived wearing a T-shirt that featured Crawley’s dogs. He later caught the hairdresser’s attention during a group date where he and other suitors were tasked with playing strip dodgeball. When Braasch’s team had to take off their shorts, Crawley was quick to notice his physique by saying to host Chris Harrison: “Look at Kenny’s a–, just take a good look at it. How is he so tan?”

Harrison, for his part, previously commented on Braasch’s looks while introducing the men for the first time before the season began. “I don’t know how to say this without it being too awkward, but I saw a lot of Kenny. We all saw a lot of Kenny. Things that I will not unsee,” he said in September. “And I can tell you, well, he’s a good-looking dude and he has no tan lines. Anywhere. At all.”

The longtime Bachelor host continued, “I don’t know how you explain that, but I guess it’s easy to explain. So that’s Kenny. So let’s move on because I haven’t slept since.”

According to Braasch’s Bachelorette bio, he is “often misjudged” but is “sensitive and caring” on the inside. He is looking for a girl who brings both “looks and personality” to the table.

“He wants a woman who is not controlling, fake or wrongly opinionated,” the bio reads. “And if he doesn’t agree with her opinions, she should be ready for a spirited conversation because Kenny says he doesn’t let things slide easily.”

The key to securing Braasch’s heart is through music as “he loves to talk shop and could spend hours reliving his favorite concerts or albums.”

Days before season 16 premiered, Braasch teased that “DRAMA” is in store. “Most Dramatic Season Ever is an understatement,” he wrote via Instagram on October 7, sharing a teaser for the first episode.

Scroll down to learn more about the season 16 Bachelorette contestant.