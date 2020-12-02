Tired of the teenage boy drama. Tayshia Adams set out to end the feud between Bennett and Noah during the Tuesday, December 1, episode of The Bachelorette.

Tayshia kicked off the week with a heart-to-heart with temporary host JoJo Fletcher while Chris Harrison stepped away to take his son to college. Tayshia confessed she was falling for multiple men and didn’t know how to juggle her feelings. She also was hesitant to get engaged because of her past divorce.

Despite her anxieties, Tayshia made the most of her one-on-one date with Zac. Her nerves were palpable as they posed for wedding photos together, but he made her feel comfortable. Zac later opened up about being married previously and shared his struggles with addiction and how he got sober. Tayshia sensed his maturity and gave him a rose as she revealed she was falling for him.

After Clare Crawley’s controversial strip dodgeball date earlier in the season, nudity made its return in the form of a group date featuring naked models. The men on the date sketched the couple before being tasked with a self-portrait. They impressed Tayshia with their vulnerability to the point that she broke down in tears and had to leave the room. She especially appreciated Ben’s “artwork,” which involved him taking off all of his clothes to offer his full self to her. Ben later received the group date rose after telling Tayshia about his past eating disorder.

Elsewhere on the group date, Bennett and Noah continued to clash. Tayshia picked up on the tension between them and promised to get to the bottom of their drama. Noah then accused Bennett of talking down to him, while Bennett claimed he had no beef with Noah.

Tayshia hoped to grow her romantic connection with Eazy during a lighthearted ghost-hunting date, but his feelings had already progressed. He told her he was falling in love with her, but she didn’t think she could get to that point with him, so she sent him home. Eazy was shocked and left crying as he shared that he thought she was The One.

Ahead of the cocktail party, JoJo told Bennett and Noah that Tayshia wanted to see them because she couldn’t keep both of them around. In what became a sort of impromptu two-on-one date, Bennett presented Noah with a faux peace offering, which included a book on emotional intelligence. Noah defended his intentions, and after Tayshia joined the conversation, they argued in front of her, causing her to question why they hadn’t already settled their differences. The episode ended with Tayshia contemplating whom to eliminate.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.