Grown man meltdown in three, two, one! Tayshia Adams caused a stir during the Tuesday, November 17, episode of The Bachelorette when she rewarded one man for crashing a group date. She also found herself refereeing an argument between two of her suitors.

Tayshia tasked the guys with a grown man challenge during the first group date of the episode. Ed ended up being named the man child of the bunch, while Bennett won the contest. Ed took his loss well but targeted Chasen in the meantime, accusing his competitor of speaking about Tayshia in the same way he discussed Clare Crawley days earlier. Ed brought his concerns to Tayshia, so she asked Chasen whether he had true intentions. He insisted that he had pivoted away from vying for Clare and was interested in Tayshia now. Ed and Chasen then got into it, as Ivan received the group date rose.

As the rose ceremony approached, Chasen wanted to bury the hatchet and prove he found a new word for Tayshia that he’d never used for Clare: smoke show. The other men were not impressed, and Ed tattled on Chasen for getting in his face during the group date. Tayshia was worried about Chasen’s aggressive reaction, but she decided to keep him around after a warning about his behavior, which he owned. Chasen later tried to mend fences with Ed, but Ed was unmoved, hoping he could still get his nemesis eliminated. Tayshia then sent home Jay, Montel and Peter during the rose ceremony.

Tayshia subsequently launched into another group date, which saw the guys wrestling each other. Ed backed out at the last minute before he was supposed to fight Chasen, citing a recurring shoulder problem. Noah — at Chris Harrison’s invitation — then volunteered to step in despite the fact that he was only there as a spectator. Tayshia respected his initiative so much that she suggested he join the afterparty.

The others were mad Tayshia let Noah attend the afterparty, but she did not seem to sense the tension, as she spent plenty of time with him and even shaved his mustache at one point. She ultimately gave the group date rose to Noah. As the episode ended, the guys were fired up and ready to confront Noah about crashing the outing in the first place.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.