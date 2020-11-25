Putting her foot down. Tayshia Adams made her intentions crystal clear during the Tuesday, November 24, episode of The Bachelorette.

Tayshia first tasked several of her men with competing for a one-on-one date by writing and performing a love song for her. Ivan won and got to spend time playing games and eating room service in Tayshia’s suite. He then opened up about his younger brother, who spent four years in prison after falling into issues with drinking and drugs. They both became emotional while discussing the impact of George Floyd’s death and the Black Lives Matter movement on them as Black Americans.

She hesitated to be vulnerable with Ivan about her experience, but through tears, Tayshia recalled trying to blend in with her community in Orange County, California, because she was different. Ivan shared that he was inspired by Black Lives Matter as Tayshia revealed she gained perspective about what really matters in life. She had not talked to anyone about how the movement affected her and she thought it was special to find she had so much in common with Ivan, so she gave him a rose.

Tayshia then had a group date, during which Becca Kufrin and Sydney Lotuaco joined her. The trio of Bachelor alums put the men through a series of dares, including making orgasm sounds over a loudspeaker. At the afterparty, Bennett got choked up talking about his previous engagement, and Zac admitted he had “the feels” for Tayshia after coming out of his shell. She ultimately gave the group date rose to Zac.

Ben and Ed both hoped to make big gestures to Tayshia ahead of the rose ceremony by showing up at her room. Ben apologized for not speaking to her on their group date and she forgave him after he promised to make more of an effort. Ed, meanwhile, somehow ended up at Chris Harrison’s suite and had a glass of wine with him at 2:30 in the morning.

At the cocktail party, Noah pulled aside Tayshia to allege that the other suitors believed she only gave him a rose to fuel drama in the house. He even went so far as to claim his competitors did not think she was taking the process seriously. Tayshia was insulted that the men questioned her integrity, so she suggested those who did not trust her should grow up or leave. She canceled the rest of the cocktail party, while Noah took heat from the guys for bringing up the situation with Tayshia instead of them.

Chasen, Kenny, Joe and Jordan went home during the rose ceremony.

