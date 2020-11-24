Cue the shower scenes — and the tears! ABC gave fans a super-sized look at the remaining episodes of The Bachelorette and the upcoming season of The Bachelor in a new promo.

The network dropped the teaser during the season finale of Dancing With the Stars on Monday, November 23.

“Tayshia’s season of The Bachelorette still has so many shocking surprises,” Chris Harrison begins in the trailer.

In one clip of an upcoming episode, fans see the 30-year-old former phlebotomist breakdown in tears, yelling, “OK, I’m sorry, I’m so sorry.” She also admits she’s “so confused” and scared to “hurt anyone.”

In another scene, Noah Erb hints that there may be a scandal brewing in Palm Springs. “Once a cheater, always a cheater,” he tells the group.

Harrison teased what’s to come on The Bachelorette during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on Monday.

“There are some seriously strong feelings being formed on both sides. Tayshia is one that was really ready for this and really relished the opportunity,” he said. “She’s going to take full advantage of it, which means really letting go with all these guys and forming a lot of strong feelings in different relationships. And that will obviously create drama.”

After Tayshia’s journey finishes airing in December, Bachelor Nation won’t have to wait long for Matt’s adventure to begin.

“And then, premiering on January 4, an incredible new season of The Bachelor with our new Bachelor, Matt James,” Harrison says in the teaser over footage of the 28-year-old Wake Forrest graduate in the shower.

In addition to teasing the limo entrances, fans see two contestants admit that they are in love with Matt, history as the first Black Bachelor. He also kisses multiple women … and then the tears start to roll.

“I’m not here for the girls. I’m here for Matt,” one woman says.

Another contestant admits, “All of my worst insecurities are coming out. I feel like I’m losing my mind.”

In the first teaser for Matt’s season, he admits to the host that he’s never been in love before.

“He is a different man than when he came to us in and he got really a crash course because he didn’t get the few steps of being on the show,” Harrison told Us about Matt’s season. “He really just rips the Band-Aid off and sometimes that hurts a little bit. So, I think he had a bit of a rude awakening of the man he is, the way he loves [and] what love means to him. It really is an amazing journey you’re going to take with Matt not just as the Bachelor but also as this man who realizes, ‘Wow, OK, this is love and this is what it means and I’m really here to find this.’”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. The Bachelor premieres on ABC Monday, January 4, at 8 p.m. ET.