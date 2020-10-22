Bachelorette fans have a villain on their hands! Season 16 contestant Yosef Aborady has already stirred up drama with Clare Crawley, and it seems there is more to come.

“He doesn’t shy away from controversy this season,” host Chris Harrison teased on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! prior to the premiere. “If there’s something on Yosef’s mind, he’s going to say it. He has zero filter. He doesn’t mind who he says it in front of and he doesn’t mind who he stirs the pot with — and I mean anybody.”

Per Harrison’s hint, Yosef, 30, found himself in Clare’s crosshairs on night one after fellow suitor Tyler Cottrill accused him of DMing women during quarantine as the cast awaited the end of the production shutdown. Yosef denied the allegations and claimed his intentions were pure, so Clare, 39, ultimately gave him a rose and sent Tyler C., 27, home.

During the Tuesday, October 20, episode, Yosef called out Clare for assuming the men on the first group date were not interested in talking to her. “You’re crazy to think that we didn’t all come here for you,” he told her as she retorted: “I don’t know that.”

He later criticized her for suggesting that the men on her second group date — which he was not a part of — play strip dodgeball. The losing team ended up completely nude, while Yosef declared that he would not have taken off his clothes “in a million years,” claiming that Clare “humiliated” the guys on the date.

“[My] No. 1 value is [to] have respect for myself and my daughter,” he explained to the other contestants. “I don’t want her turning on the TV and seeing Dad’s ass.”

Yosef further noted that the move was “classless” and he planned to confront Clare at the cocktail party about a “couple red flags” that “left a really bad taste in my mouth.”

In the preview for the Tuesday, October 27, episode, Yosef went all in on Clare. “I’m ashamed to be associated with you,” he said as later in the clip she wound up in tears.

Scroll down to find out more about The Bachelorette’s Yosef.