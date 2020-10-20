Cringe alert! Clare Crawley is less than impressed with Brandon Goss during the Tuesday, October 20, episode of The Bachelorette.

In a sneak peek for the second episode of season 16, the 28-year-old contestant fails to woo Clare, 39, during a private chat.

“I could not be more excited to have this group of guys here. I can’t wait to see them, to spend time with them, to talk to them more,” Clare begins in the clip before sitting down with Brandon.

After he declares he “had to be here” once he learned Clare was the Bachelorette, things get dicey.

“First of all, you’re obviously absolutely gorgeous. But other than that, to be honest, I don’t really know anything about you. I know you’re from Sacramento,” he replies.

Clare quips back, “You don’t know anything about me?”

“I obviously don’t know you on a personal level, I don’t know your history. You’re just so beautiful and I wanted to get to know you,” Brandon says.

As Clare presses him, Brandon concludes that he “doesn’t have a specific answer” for her. He then asks her if we can “not talk about that,” which escalates the tension between them.

“Brandon can’t even think of one thing he likes about me, like, why are you here?” the hairstylist asks the cameras.

Clare was named the Bachelorette in March. After production was forced to shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic, she admitted that she Googled the men set to compete for her heart but didn’t communicate with them.

“I know that there are these rules that we have to abide by, and it’s out of respect for the process,” she exclusively told Us Weekly on October 13. “And it actually helps the process when you don’t have communication beforehand and there’s no preconceived notions or anything like that, but this season was just so unique in itself that I think everything kind of went out the window.”

Us confirmed in August that Clare fell for one of her suitors within the first two weeks of filming. As a result, ABC called in Tayshia Adams to look for love and finish the season.

