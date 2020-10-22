Bachelorette Fan Apologizes to Clare Crawley After Prom Drama

That’s a wrap on Promgate. A Bachelorette fan has clarified her claims about Clare Crawley going to prom with her husband.

“I would like to say I miss understood [sic]. Clare did not go to prom with my husband. It was another dance and I apologize for my error,” the social media user wrote on Wednesday, October 21, via Instagram.

Earlier on Wednesday, Clare, 39, made headlines when the viewer shared old yearbook photos of the reality TV personality at a high school dance after she claimed she was never asked to the prom on the Tuesday, October 20, episode of the ABC show.

“My husband took @clarecrawley to senior prom, @clarecrawley you went to prom. #bachelorette #clarecrawley #senior ball #1999 #hothusband,” the user wrote.

Clare quickly took to the comments section to fire back.

“You do know there is more dances in high school that are NOT prom? Turns out it’s just someone digging up old photos. (Why she keeps her husband’s old dance pics I’m not sure),” she wrote. “I went to a new school senior year and in fact DID NOT go to prom just like I said.”

Clare got candid about her high school experience during a conversation with contestant Chasen Nick on Tuesday’s episode.

“I didn’t have the greatest high school experience either, to be honest. I never went to prom,” she said. “Nobody ever asked me. Nobody even knew who I was in high school. I was just invisible, I think. I felt invisible.”

Bachelor Nation first met Clare on season 18 of The Bachelor. After stints on Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor Winter Games, ABC named her the season 16 Bachelorette in March. After production was forced to shut down for several months amid the coronavirus pandemic, news broke that Clare stopped filming in early August because she was already in love with one of her contestants. The network called in Tayshia Adams to take over.

“I hope that [my season] does change the way future seasons go because when you follow your gut and you stick to that, you can’t regret anything,” Clare teased to Us Weekly earlier this month. “You honor yourself … your truths. That’s something we all should be doing.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.