Juan Pablo Galavis’ Season 18 of ‘The Bachelor’: Where Are They Now?

Juan-uary came and went — just like Juan Pablo Galavis and Nikki Ferrell’s love story.

Bachelor Nation was introduced to Juan Pablo on Desiree Hartsock’s season of The Bachelorette in 2013. After she sent him packing, ABC named Juan Pablo the first Latino lead for season 18 of the show. While there was a lot of hype (and puns) around his season, the single father journey’s to find love turned tumultuous by the fantasy suite dates as Andi Dorfman infamously called out the former soccer player out for not trying to get to know her.

”It’s not OK,” Andi told Juan Pablo after he insisted things were “OK” between them. “I left behind family and friends, a job. I missed a wedding and things. I did that all willingly. I put myself out there, it’s not OK. … You saying it’s OK comes off as you not having feelings.”

The attorney later detailed their overnight date in her first book, It’s Not Okay, named after Juan Pablo’s infamous catchphrase.

“He was honest to the point of offensive, entitled to the point of elitism and pompous to the point of disgust,” Andi wrote about Juan Pablo. ”He blasted Ray J and R. Kelly all night long and showed me dozens of videos of his old soccer highlights on YouTube. … All there was was the realization that I was nothing more than a pretty object he had no intentions of liking, let alone loving, and thus no amount of free travel was enticing enough to stay any longer.”

After Andi quit the show, Juan Pablo had to pick between Nikki, a pediatric nurse from Missouri, and Clare Crawley, a hairdresser from Sacramento. While he picked Nikki, he opted not to propose — or use the L-word.

“Nikki’s in love, Juan Pablo is in love — he won’t say it but they are,” Chris Harrison famously declared at their awkward live After the Final Rose in March 2014. “That’s what we’re going to take home tonight.”

After a stint on VH1’s Couples Therapy, Juan Pablo and Nikki split in October 2014. During her first interview about the breakup, Nikki revealed that Juan Pablo did eventually say “I love you.”

“There was a while where I did feel like he was totally in love with me. Was it too late? Probably,” she told Harrison in January 2015. “I think at that point I had come to the conclusion that we were different people and we were never going to be on the same page.”

Fast-forward five years, and Clare was back in the news as ABC named her the season 16 Bachelorette, which Juan Pablo didn’t love. After shading the network for casting young guys for his ex, Juan Pablo came for Clare’s first promo, which was set to Keke Palmer’s cover of Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” and featured footage of their split.

“I would never want my children having a father like you,” Clare told Juan Pablo during the 2014 finale after he allegedly told her he didn’t love her but loved “f—king” her. “I want respect.”

Juan Pablo reacted to the promo via Twitter: “Interesting PROMO of @Clare_Crawley and the season of @BacheloretteABC, 6 years LATER and I know WHO is the Juan that can’t get OVER Juan … Would LOVE if you take a GUESS? PS: Clare got over LONG time ago, just in CASE …”

