Nikki Ferrell for Bachelorette? The former Bachelor star and her husband, Tyler Vanloo, have called it quits after two years of marriage, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

A source tells Us that the twosome are “done” and have been “on the rocks” since their wedding.

Ferrell, 32, wed Vanloo in October 2016 in front of family and friends, including fellow Bachelor season 18 star Andi Dorfman, who served as a bridesmaid.

The pediatric nurse, who no longer follows Vanloo on Instagram, last shared a photo of her estranged husband on the social media platform in January. More recently, the former ABC star has posted photos of herself sans her wedding and engagement ring. Vanloo, meanwhile, posted a tribute to his wife on Valentine’s Day in February.

“Such a babe… happy V-day,” he captioned a series of photos of Ferrell at the time.

Back in 2014, Ferrell received Juan Pablo Galavis’ final rose during the season 18 finale of The Bachelor. While Galavis infamously did not propose to Ferrell — or say “I love you” — the pair did date for several months after the show and even appeared on VH1’s Couples Therapy before breaking up in October 2014.

“It’s not from a lack of trying on either side,” Ferrell told host Chris Harrison in January 2015 about her split from Galavis. ”I tried really hard and he tried too.”

Galavis, for his part, married Osmariel Villalobos in Miami in August 2017.

