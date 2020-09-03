It appears that Juan Pablo Galavis is a bachelor again. The season 18 Bachelor and Osmariel Villalobos quietly called it quits after two years of marriage.

The 32-year-old Venezuelan TV show host confirmed their split in March via Instagram.

“The happy endings in the stories of Disney are my favorites and I grew up yearning to marry a prince, have a beautiful home, a family and eventually a HAPPY ENDING, even though my marriage was not, at all well, I thank God for letting me live this experience and to continue staying in my hope that at some point, be able to live that fairy tale,” Villalobos explained. “I want to close this chapter of my life in the same way it began, with LOVE, because even though I didn’t have a fairy tale, Juan Pablo tried to make me happy and I [tried to] make him happy … and in reality that is most important. You deserve this clarification, and so here it is. We are divorced.”

While Villalobos said at the time that she wasn’t planning to delete her photo with Galavis, she has since wiped him from her page.

“I believe that thanks to my past I am the person of the present (much more mature and with more experience),” she concluded. “This will be the only thing that I will publish and I will say with regard to this issue.”

Villalobos and Galavis, 39, exchanged vows in 2017. The former soccer player told Us Weekly in March 2019 that the twosome were hoping to expand their family, which includes his 11-year-old daughter Camila from a previous relationship.

“I am trying to find a way to trick [her] into getting pregnant. I want to have more children,” he told Us at the time. “Everything is good. Having someone to spend time with every day is great.”

While Galavis’ season of The Bachelor aired in 2014, the reality TV personality is back in the headlines for shading Clare Crawley’s upcoming season of The Bachelorette. Galavis made it clear he wasn’t a fan of ABC’s promo for Crawley’s season, which is set to Keke Palmer’s cover of Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” and includes footage of his split from the 39-year-old hairdresser.

“I would never want my children having a father like you,” Crawley told Galavis during the 2014 finale after he reportedly told her he didn’t love her but loved “f—king” her. “I want respect.”

Galavis picked — but didn’t propose to — Nikki Ferrell during the season 18 finale. They split several months after the finale aired. He took to Twitter after his runner-up’s teaser was released on Tuesday, September 1.

“Interesting PROMO of @Clare_Crawley and the season of @BacheloretteABC, 6 years LATER and I know WHO is the Juan that can’t get OVER Juan …” he wrote on Wednesday, September 2. “Would LOVE if you take a GUESS? PS: Clare got over LONG time ago, just in CASE …”

Us confirmed last month that season 16 of The Bachelorette will feature both Crawley and Tayshia Adams after the Bachelor Winter Games alum fell in love with one of her suitors within the first two weeks of filming. The Bachelorette returns on ABC on Tuesday, October 13, at 8 p.m. ET.