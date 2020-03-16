Continuing the shade. Former Bachelor Juan Pablo Galavis has a lot to say about Clare Crawley‘s upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

Hours after posting multiple tweets about his ex joining the season and seemingly apologizing, the season 18 lead, 38, tweeted again about the show.

“READING that some people would be offended if at the age of 38 they were PRESENTED by someone 25 to go out with them,” he wrote on Sunday, March 15, referencing the men who will be vying for Crawley’s heart when the season begins.

As Us Weekly previously reported, 22 of the suitors hoping to find love with the hairstylist, 38, are in their twenties.

Crawley made her debut on Galavis’ season of The Bachelor, coming in second place after he blindsided her at the final rose ceremony. She famously went off on him, telling him she would never want him to be the father of her children.

On Saturday, March 14, he began tweeting about her season — and she didn’t hold back.

“I just SAW the GUYS for @Clare_Crawley Bachelorette season and its gonna be INTERESTING seeing HER get hit on by KIDS on [SIC] their 20s,” he wrote on Saturday. “I think this MIGHT be the 3rd SEASON Im gonna watch.”

When a follower called him jealous, he said it was just “fascinating” with a wink face. With that, Crawley responded.

“And yet here you are, older than 99% of them and still cant practice compassion and kindness,” the Bachelor Winter Games alum tweeted.

“Hey, ALL I want is for you to FIND love, you taking it the WRONG way Clare,” he said, defending himself. “Im VERY happy for HER… Can you EXPLAIN to me the Pile of poo show I GAVE her?”

He later added: “I don’t understand why I hate so much after 6 years @Clare_Crawley. In this SEASON unfortunately you will also say goodbye to many, in the end it will be 2 and you WILL STAY with 1. You will understand EVERYTHING much better! I wish you GET your REAL love.”

The Bachelorette was set to begin filming Friday, March 13, but was pushed back at least two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Talk about most dramatic season ever! In all seriousness, everyone’s health is the most important priority at this time, and as I’m sure you’ve heard, we are pressing pause for now on filming The Bachelorette,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum wrote on Instagram after the news was shared on Friday. “We are taking it day by day and even hour by hour as this is so unpredictable. All I know for sure is that my heart is so full from all the love and support this far, and am still so excited for my journey to begin! I’ve waited 38 years for these moments, what’s a little bit longer, right! xoxo.”