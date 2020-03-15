Clare Crawley clapped back at ex Juan Pablo Galavis after he shaded her as the new Bachelorette.

The drama began on Twitter on Saturday, March 14, after Galavis, 38, who romanced the hairstylist, 38, on his season of The Bachelor in 2014, mocked the ages of the contestants on the upcoming season of the ABC dating show.

“I just SAW the GUYS for @Clare_Crawley Bachelorette season and its gonna be INTERESTING seeing HER get hit on by KIDS on their 20s… I think this MIGHT be the 3rd SEASON Im gonna watch,” he tweeted.

When a fan replied, “I knew you’d have some sort of jealous petty response to this,” the former soccer player responded, “Jealous? I just see it FASCINATING…” along with a winking face emoji.

“And yet here you are, older than 99% of them and still cant practice compassion and kindness,” Crawley shot back.

“Hey, ALL I want for you is to FIND love, you taking it the wrong way Clare…” Galavis wrote in response.

He then followed up with a second tweet, writing, “I don’t understand why I hate so much after 6 years @Clare_Crawley. In this SEASON unfortunately you will also say goodbye to many, in the end it will be 2 and you WILL STAY with 1. You will understand EVERYTHING much better! I wish you GET your REAL love …”

Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison retweeted Crawley’s response to Galavis, writing, “And this is why she’s our #Bachelorette She’s playing chess while the rest play checkers.”

Crawley was announced as the season 16 lead on March 2. She is the oldest Bachelorette so far — 13 years older than last season’s star, Hannah Brown.

“I feel like a lot of people put [age] out there as this negative thing, but for me, it just is more years under my belt, more learning and knowing what I want, what I don’t want and what I won’t settle for,” she told Good Morning America on March 2.

Back in 2014, Crawley became a fan favorite after she wound up the runner-up on Galavis’ season and let him have it after he shamed her following their late-night hookup. “I would never want my children having a father like you,” she told him.

The California native looked for love again on Bachelor in Paradise seasons 1 and 2 and returned to the franchise in 2018 for Bachelor Winter Games. She went home alone, but two months later got engaged to costar Benoit Beausejour-Savard, who appeared on The Bachelorette in Canada. They split two months later.

Galavis spoke out on Twitter earlier this week about Crawley’s casting, writing on Monday, March 9, “For THOSE asking me about @Clare_Crawley as the NEW Bachelorette, I believe she is PERFECT for it. She DESERVES unconditional LOVE and a family…”

But Crawley will need to wait a little longer to find Mr. Right — shooting for the new season has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

“Talk about most dramatic season ever! In all seriousness, everyone’s health is the most important priority at this time, and as I’m sure you’ve heard, we are pressing pause for now on filming The Bachelorette,” Crawley wrote on Instagram on Friday, March 13. “We are taking it day by day and even hour by hour as this is so unpredictable. All I know for sure is that my heart is so full from all the love and support this far, and am still so excited for my journey to begin! She then added: “I’ve waited 38 years for these moments, what’s a little bit longer, right! xoxo.”