A similar vibe. During the Tuesday, December 15, episode of The Bachelorette, fan-favorite Ben Smith was sent home after Tayshia Adams didn’t feel that he was expressing his feelings enough. Sound familiar? It sure did to former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay.

“He does just enough to stay by,” Lindsay, 35, said during the Wednesday, December 16, episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. “He reminds me of Peter Kraus. He reminds me of him in the way that, like, he gives you just enough. But if you really break down what he’s saying, it doesn’t match up. So, it’s like, ‘I don’t believe you. Like, I’m into you. I like you. I feel it, but there’s something that I can’t explain that’s not adding up here.'”

Kraus, 35, came in second place during Lindsay’s 2017 season of The Bachelorette. The pair had an emotional goodbye after he didn’t want to propose and she, in turn, accepted a proposal from Bryan Abasolo. The two married in 2019.

After Kraus’ elimination, fans really hoped that he would become the next Bachelor — but it never happened. Smith, 30, may go through something similar.

“Ben 1,000 percent wants to be the Bachelor,” the lawyer said on Wednesday. “I beg producers, please don’t do it. We’ve been here before with the person who is so desperate to be the lead. It never works out. When they want it so badly, when they’ve been planning for it, calculating, made certain moves to get to that point and then you give it to them, it always messes up. There are so many great men from the Clare [Crawley]/Tayshia season. Don’t pick him. I don’t want to see it.”

During the episode, Adams, 28, admitted she was extremely “disappointed” when Smith didn’t express his feelings — and then didn’t really seem upset when she sent him home. “He wasn’t angry. He wasn’t mad. He wasn’t sad,” she said on Tuesday’s episode. “It kinda felt empty, and I just felt like, ‘Please make me feel like these past few weeks meant anything to you.'”

Meanwhile, the veteran admitted he “should’ve told her” that he was in love with her but was too scared. After the elimination, he said, “It is what it is. .. I’m heartbroken, but I’ll be all right.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.