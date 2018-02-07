Leaving the past in the past. Rachel Lindsay closed the door on her relationship with Peter Kraus during her Bachelorette season 13 finale, and she hasn’t looked back since.

The Dallas-based attorney, 32, sat down with Us Weekly to explain why she no longer talks to runner-up Kraus, 32. “For me, the reason there was so much emotion [in the finale] was because that was closure for me, that was it,” Lindsay told exclusively Us on Tuesday, February 6. “And I really haven’t talked to him because I don’t have anything else to say. From what I hear, he’s doing well too.”

All things said and done, there are no hard feelings between the exes. In fact, the former bearer of red roses revealed that she would gladly watch Kraus should he ever become the series’s new lead. “Oh yeah! I mean, come on now. I’m in this thing, you know. I’m Bachelor Nation, I’m a part of the franchise. It doesn’t matter who the Bachelor is,” Lindsay explained. “And just because it didn’t work out with Peter and I, there’s no bad blood. I hope that he’s able to find whatever it is that he’s looking for, you know, even if that was on The Bachelor.”

Although The Bachelor alum doesn’t have any regrets from her time on the ABC dating series, she does feel that her emotional breakup with Kraus hindered the audience’s ability to embrace her engagement with winner Bryan Abasolo. “I wish you were able to really see more of Bryan. [The breakup with Peter] really did overshadow, I felt, a happy moment for us, like one of the best moments of my life,” Lindsay admitted. “I’ve never been engaged before and neither has Bryan, and I felt like we were more on the defense about our relationship and having to explain more of it than rather it just showing … So I just wish you really got to see Bryan, and I hate that it took away from him.”

During her chat with Us, Lindsay also shared her excitement about walking in her first runway show on Thursday, February 8, for Go Red for Women’s Red Dress Collection. “I am very honored and excited to be a part of it. It’s such a huge platform and I’m excited that I get to use my platform to talk about a disease that impacts women,” Lindsay said, also noting that she’s been working on her catwalk. “I’m excited to bring my energy, a little bit of sassiness. I’m making Bryan watch and judge me. I think I’m doing OK, but it might just be my own opinion.”

