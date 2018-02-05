Not on speaking terms. Rachel Lindsay and Peter Kraus had one of the most memorable breakups in Bachelorette history. There were tears, fake eye lashes and a claim that she “settled” with now fiancé Bryan Abasolo. Kraus recently sat down with Us Weekly, where he opened up about his breakup to Lindsay and his dating life since the ABC series. Watch the video above!

It’s been several months since Lindsay and Kraus, 32, parted ways in a Barcelona hotel room — and it appears that time did not heal old wounds. Kraus admits that while he and Lindsay have “zero percent” communication with one another, he still is pretty up-to-date on her wedding plans with Absolo.

“My feeds are full of Bachelor information,” Kraus told Us. “She’s still very much in the press, and so I see it from time to time. I’m happy for them.”

And while the fitness pro has “no regrets” and feels “pretty good” about how things ended, he still goes through some “hard moments” post-reality show.

“In a way I’m thankful that the process wasn’t really long. If that would’ve been 20 weeks, the breakup would’ve been that much harder because the emotions would’ve been that much stronger towards her,” Kraus explained to Us. “And so I think that kind of helped me in getting over it a little bit faster, and there’s still days where I think about it and have maybe have some hard moments.”

Kraus, who said he would love to have a family and kids in the future, has been getting back on the dating scene and admits that things have been a bit “different” and at times “frustrating” since he has been on the show.

“Making sure that the people are genuine in their interest for why they would reach out to me. And then not being out in public and having everybody just assume that you’re with this person,” Kraus told Us. “Like I go out with clients all the time, and a lot of my clients are female. So people start spreading rumors that I’m dating this person.”

