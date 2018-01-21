First comes the ring, then comes the planning! Rachel Lindsay attended Wedspiration 2018 in Los Angeles on Saturday, January 20, where she spoke with Us Weekly about her upcoming nuptials to Bryan Abasolo, and revealed the most awkward part of filming The Bachelorette.

Lindsay, who got engaged on the finale of her Bachelorette season in 2017, tells Us that the weirdest part of finding love on TV is the first moment the cameras are no longer around!

“I tell people the most awkward day is the day the cameras go off. Not even your first date. It’s like, ‘I’ve been proposed to.’ It’s this amazing experience. And then they’re like, ‘That’s a wrap.’ Like, show’s done, and then you’re just standing with each other,” she explains. “You’re like, ‘We’re going to ride in the same car together?’ Because you don’t get to do that on dates. You ride separately. You’re like, ‘We’re going back to the same place? You’re going to close the door and leave us alone?’”

“And once we got past that, everything else was a breeze,” the attorney, 32, adds. “Because you don’t know if the person is really the same person they showed you on camera — and I think that’s what’s scary.”

The bride-to-be, who checked out vendors at the interactive wedding industry showcase, tells Us that despite having a few ideas in mind for her wedding day, she is still weighing her options and is in no rush to make any major decisions just yet. “This is what’s so great about Wedspiration, because I have no idea what I’m doing, or where I’m going, or how I want this to go,” she says. “I need to be inspired … you don’t have to have all the answers. You don’t have to have it figured out.”

But she does have two requirements: epic flowers and a great playlist to dance to. “Must-haves for me: Everybody knows I love to dance. Everybody knows I love to party. So must-haves for me are a great playlist, a great DJ,” she reveals. “I’m really into flowers. I used to be the chick that was like, ‘Don’t give me flowers. They’re just going to die.’ And now I’m like, ‘I love flowers.’ I really want beautiful arrangements. I think flowers bring life to your wedding.”

As for whether she’s getting help from her fiancé, the reality personality tells Us, “Bryan is totally taking a back seat. Bryan is really the guy who’s like, ‘You do you. Have a great time.’ And I just want my family and friends to be there. So he’s like, ‘I’ll just show up. And he’s big on his suit and his attire, he’ll want to look OK. But he’s really good about letting me style and dress him too. Bryan’s like, ‘Have fun.’”

