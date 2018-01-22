Rachel Lindsay didn’t grow up dreaming about her wedding day.

“I thought, ‘I’ll just find a guy and we’ll get married in a court house,” Lindsay told Us Weekly at the Wedspiration event in L.A. on Sunday, January 21. But that all changed when the former Bachelorette met her fiance, Bryan Absasolo, on season 13 of the ABC reality series.

“Now that I found the perfect guy for me, I want to have the perfect wedding for us,” the 32-year-old told Us. “I have no idea what I’m doing,” she added. “So this is exciting for me and scary for me at the same time. And a little overwhelming. I’m all over the place.” That said, the Dallas-based lawyer has two must-haves when it comes to the big day.

“Everybody knows I love to dance. So must-haves for me are a great playlist, a great DJ,” Lindsay revealed. “And I’m really into flowers. I used to be that chick that was like, ‘Don’t give me flowers. they’re just going to die.’ And now I’m like, ‘I love flowers.’ So I really want beautiful arrangements.”

Lindsay says her 37-year-old chiropractor love has no interest in mulling over table cloths and centerpieces. “Bryan is totally taking a backseat. Bryan is really the guy who is like, ‘I just want my family and friends to be there,’” she told Us. “He’s like, ‘I’ll just show up.’”

Though the couple haven’t decided on a location yet, Lindsay told Us last month that they are considering a destination wedding in Colombia.

