Reunited for a reason. Rachel Lindsay revealed she spoke to her Bachelorette runner-up, Peter Kraus, for the since time since their awkward After the Final Rose in 2017.

“I’ve even communicated with Peter Kraus and that’s probably going to be a shocker to so many people,” Lindsay, 35, began on the Tuesday, September 15, episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” during a Q&A with cohost Becca Kufrin. “People are thinking of the last time we saw each other which was on stage, [but] that was three years ago. We’re adults here, we can all move on.”

The Dallas native later revealed that Kraus, 35, reached out to Lindsay amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

“He was asking me questions about it and stuff, like, for some advice about responds he had gotten,” she explained before revealing that they nearly followed each other on social media after their chat. “We almost hit that follow button, but it would just turn into something that it shouldn’t. I still get messages that tell me, ‘You were really into Peter.’ It’s like, guys, I’m married now. I just celebrated [our first] anniversary. It’s sad because we were like, ‘It’s probably not a good idea to hit that follow button.’”

Kraus competed for Lindsay’s heart on season 13 of The Bachelorette, but she ultimately accepted a proposal from now-husband Bryan Abasolo. At the time, some fans of the show harped on Lindsay and Kraus’ emotional split vs. celebrating her engagement.

“I wish you were able to really see more of Bryan. [The breakup with Peter] really did overshadow, I felt, a happy moment for us, like one of the best moments of my life,” Lindsay admitted to Us in 2018. “I’ve never been engaged before and neither has Bryan, and I felt like we were more on the defense about our relationship and having to explain more of it than rather it just showing … So I just wish you really got to see Bryan, and I hate that it took away from him.”

Lindsay added at the time that she was no longer in touch with Kraus.

“For me, the reason there was so much emotion was because that was closure for me, that was it,” she previously told Us. “And I really haven’t talked to him because I don’t have anything else to say. From what I hear, he’s doing well too.”