Couldn’t stay away! Zac Clark dropped by to see his fiancée, Tayshia Adams, as she prepares to take over hosting duties for season 17 of The Bachelorette.

The California native, 30, shared a peek of her reunion with the addiction specialist, 37, on Wednesday, March 31. “I’m very happy today because I got a surprise visit,” Adams hinted in a black-and-white Instagram Story video, zooming in on “weird” Clark, who snacked in the kitchen behind her. “I love you.”

Later on, the duo donned matching beanies for “a trail walk” through the desert. “Who will survive? Obviously me,” Adams joked as her beau ran off into the distance. “There’s something wrong with him. … You good, bro?”

The former phlebotomist got engaged to Clark last year after stepping in for Clare Crawley during season 16 of The Bachelorette. Crawley, 40, left two weeks into filming after falling for Dale Moss.

“There was one point in my life when I thought I would never get married, because of all the pain and the heartbreak I had been through, and I hit absolute rock bottom. And I know that I told you that I love you, but … it’s more than that,” Adams told the New Jersey native as he got down on one knee during the December 2020 finale of the ABC dating show. “You’ve truly woken up my heart.”

Earlier this month, the network announced that Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe would be cohosting the upcoming Bachelorette season led by season 25 Bachelor alum Katie Thurston. Chris Harrison, who has been the face of the franchise for 20 years, previously stepped back from his hosting position in February after sparking backlash for his controversial Extra interview with Rachel Lindsay.

“I feel so honored to be given the opportunity. I’m just so, so, so happy and I’m so happy that you guys are happy. … It means so much,” Adams said in a March 12 Instagram Story video after the “wild announcement” sent shockwaves through Bachelor Nation. “The fact that I talked to Chris the other day and he was so kind and congratulated me for being a part of the next season meant the absolute world. With that being said, y’all, let’s freakin’ go.”

Days later, the Bachelor in Paradise alum cleared the air about her status with Clark after fans noticed that she wasn’t wearing her engagement ring.

“Everything is good,” she assured her followers on March 15, noting in an Instagram Story caption that she “woke up to hundreds of messages” asking if the pair had split. “Not gonna lie, I don’t like getting DMs putting this weird energy into the universe lol. I love that there’s so much love and support around our relationship but please don’t put unnecessary rumors/pressure on us.”

Keep scrolling to see Clark’s sweet surprise for Adams.