Coming back for more! Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will officially return to host season 18 of The Bachelorette after temporarily taking over following Chris Harrison‘s exit from the franchise.

The duo have closed their deals to host Michelle Young’s upcoming season, Us Weekly can confirm.

Bristowe, 36, and Adams, 30, previously told Us that they would definitely want to continue their new roles on the ABC show after cohosting Katie Thurston‘s season earlier this year.

“I mean, we had so much fun,” the season 19 Bachelor alum exclusively told Us about whether she could see herself returning.

The season 23 Bachelor contestant added, “So much fun and if the opportunity presented itself, we would be there.”

Harrison, 50, originally announced a leave of absence in February following his controversial Extra interview with former Bachelorette Rachel Linsday. One month later, ABC confirmed that Adams and Bristowe would be stepping in for the Bachelor franchise host after he supported Rachael Kirkconnell when her racially insensitive social media posts resurfaced.

“Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of The Bachelorette. We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season,” the statement obtained by Us read. “As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within The Bachelor franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks. These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world.”

After filming wrapped for season 17 of The Bachelorette, Thurston admitted that having Adams and Bristowe by her side was the reason why she chose to stay on the show.

“At that moment, I was at my lowest and really wanted to leave,” Thurston admitted to Us before the June 7 premiere. “And if it wasn’t for the amazing women who have been Bachelorettes before helping me navigate that, I probably would have. And so, I’m so thankful for all of them.”

For the former bank marketing manager, Adams and Bristowe offered the kind of support and wisdom that she was looking for while she attempted to find love on the show.

“They gave me different advice, but [both pieces of advice] stand out. Kaitlyn said, ‘Don’t fall in love with one person on the first night, be open,’” Thurston noted. “And then Tayshia was the one who said, you know, ‘Surrender to the process. Trust the journey.’”

Harrison, who later apologized for his comments during season 25 of The Bachelor, announced that he was leaving his hosting position one day after Thurston’s season premiered.

“I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter. I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime,” he wrote via Instagram in June.

At the time, Us confirmed that Harrison reached a hefty settlement deal with Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment.