Ready for round 2? With Chris Harrison making his exit from Bachelor Nation permanent, Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe are weighing in on their plans to host another season of The Bachelorette.

“I mean, we had so much fun,” Bristowe, 35m exclusively told Us Weekly during a joint interview with Adams, 30, when asked whether they would be back for Michelle Young’s upcoming season 18 of the ABC series.

The “Click Bait” host chimed in, “So much fun and if the opportunity presented itself, we would be there.”

Bristowe gushed, “Hand in hand!”

The network tapped the former Bachelorettes to guide Katie Thurston’s season in March after Harrison, 49, stepped back from his role amid the controversy surrounding his apparent defense of season 25’s Rachael Kirkconnell. While Thurston, 30, has said in several interviews that she didn’t know the Perfect Letter author too well after her stint on Matt James’ season, she credits the two women for stopping her from quitting the show.

“At that moment, I was at my lowest and really wanted to leave,” the former bank marketing manager told Us ahead of the June 7 premiere. “And if it wasn’t for the amazing women who have been Bachelorettes before helping me navigate that, I probably would have. And so, I’m so thankful for all of them.”

According to Thurston, both Bristowe and Adams had plenty of knowledge to share.

“They gave me different advice, but [both pieces of advice] stand out. Kaitlyn said, ‘Don’t fall in love with one person on the first night, be open,’” she told Us. “And then Tayshia was the one who said, you know, ‘Surrender to the process. Trust the journey.’”

Hours after Thurston’s journey kicked off, Us confirmed that Harrison struck a settlement deal with Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment.

“Chris Harrison is stepping aside as host of The Bachelor franchise. We are thankful for his many contributions over the past 20 years and wish him all the best on his new journey,” the production team said in a statement on June 8.

Harrison, who apologized twice for his words about Kirkconnell’s racially insensitive past, previously said on Good Morning America that he wanted to return to his job.

“I plan to be back and I want to be back,” he said in early March. “And I think this franchise can be an important beacon of change. I know that change is felt, not just by me, but by many others. And we are excited and willing to do the work to show that progress. This interview is not the finish line. There is much more work to be done. And I am excited to be a part of that change.”

Following his permanent exit, however, he shared on Instagram: “I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter. I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime.”

ABC is currently casting contestants for Young’s season of The Bachelorette, which is set to air in the fall.