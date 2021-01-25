Sporty spice alert! Former college basketball player Michelle Young joins the competition for Matt James’ heart during the Monday, January 25, episode of the ABC series.

The 29-year-old former football player kicked off his journey with more than 30 women during the January 4 premiere. After a handful of rose ceremonies — and one self-elimination — Matt meets five additional contestants: Michelle, Brittany Galvin, Catalina Morales, Kim Li and Ryan Claytor.

“It’s just such a great group of women, like, women that you would never think would be single,” Matt gushed exclusively to Us Weekly about his cast ahead of the premiere. “That’s why I was so skeptical coming in, because it’s, like, you don’t think the type of women exists that I was interacting with and that were part of this experience. So it made my life and decision-making that much more difficult because you’re having to send home an incredible amount at times because there’s so many of them.”

More recently, Matt gave Bachelorette alums Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo more insight into his dating history.

“People for some reason think I don’t like Black women. The last women I’ve dated have all been Black women. I don’t understand why that’s so hard for people to understand. People should want you to be happy, regardless of if they’re white, they’re Black, they’re Asian, whatever,” Matt, who is biracial, explained on the “Talking It Out with Mike & Bryan” podcast on January 18. “I’ve dated all across the board. Spanish women, white women, Asian women, Black women. Everything that I’ve ever dated and what I’m into isn’t race-specific, and when you’re looking for things that aren’t race-specific, you have to have a broad cast of characters to fill all those things, and thank goodness they had it, because it allowed me to enjoy the process the way that I did.”

Michelle, meanwhile, is hoping to be The One for Matt.

“Admittedly, she is an overworker and says she is here because she is ready to find love and a man with whom to start a family,” her bio reads. “As a partner, she describes herself as loyal, compassionate and supportive, and shows love through acts of service.”

In addition to the five newbies, Bachelor season 23 contestant Heather Martin is going to shoot her shot with Matt.

“She felt for sure this was her husband and basically did anything she could to get there and track him down,” ABC executive Robert Mills dished on “The Bachelor Recap” podcast on January 5.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll through for five things to know about Michelle: