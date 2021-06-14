Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe warned Katie Thurston not to put her eggs all in one basket as the Bachelorette — but it seems the season 17 lead reveals she’s already falling for Greg Grippo on the Monday, June 14, episode.

“She keeps her options open [but] Greg is so sweet. I think a lot of people really liked him,” Kaitlyn told Us Weekly, noting that she saw Bachelor Nation was buzzing about him too. “He really stood out. … I was OK with Greg getting the first impression rose. He deserved it.”

Tayshia added, “Absolutely. He’s so kind, you can tell how genuine his heart is. So it’s kind of hard not to kind of gravitate to a man like that.”

During Monday’s episode, the former leads are present at the “down and dirty” (Tayshia’s words) group date titled Katie’s Big Buckle Brawl, which includes the men wrestling for time with the former banking manager.

“Whether it’s the women or the men, they always got to fight for the Bachelor or the Bachelorette’s love,” Kaitlyn told Us. “And I think these guys really enjoy doing that.”

The ladies both agreed that watching the contestants’ interactions with each other on group dates is “huge” for the Bachelorette.

“You see their personality come out and see how they interact with all the other guys, like, are they offish? Are they playful? Are they competitive? Do the other guys not talk to him?” Tayshia explained. “It’s a very revealing setting.”

While Katie’s journey is just getting started, it was clear after the June 7 premiere that she is a “sex-positive” Bachelorette, something Kaitlyn had to fight for when season 11 of the show was airing and she was slut-shamed for sleeping with Nick Viall before the fantasy suite dates.

“I mean, talk about evolving on the show,” Kaitlyn told Us about being a pioneer for sex positivity in Bachelor Nation. “It’s done it in so many ways and that being one of them. And I think it’s important. Virginity is always a topic of conversation. I think sex should be a topic of conversation. Both are OK. And it’s nice to see that because, I mean, if you’re going to get engaged and sex is something that’s important to you, why are we not talking about it?”

The season premiere revealed one of Katie’s suitors, Mike Planeta, is waiting for marriage to have sex.

Kaitlyn concluded, “We live in a world where we need to talk about things that are important to us and showcase that for others to see that it’s OK. And I love it. I’m here for it.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.