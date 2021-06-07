Greg Grippo is one of the men competing for Katie Thurston’s heart on season 17 of The Bachelorette, but could he be The One?

The 30-year-old former banking consultant will meet Greg, who turned 28 after filming, during the June 7 premiere.

“Greg is the full package. He’s handsome, kind, vulnerable and serious about wanting to settle down,” his official ABC bio reads. “Greg is also extremely close with his family and says his parents set his definition of #romancegoals. Thanks to their love, the standards for what a successful marriage looks like are sky high.”

Katie, meanwhile, told Us Weekly exclusively ahead of the premiere that her parents “absolutely” support her journey, but her home life isn’t the same as Greg’s. The Bachelor season 25 contestant explained that her mom and dad are divorced, which affected her opinions on love.

“For me, even now at 30, I had never got to see what a healthy marriage looks like. And so that has caused me to kind of learn as I go things that I should be looking for [and] things that are considered red flags,” she told Us. “And so this was perfect because now being exposed to 30 guys and really trying to figure that out.”

Bachelor Nation met Katie on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, during which she made a name for herself standing against drama and informing the Wake Forest alum of tension in the house — something she knew she was going to have to face on her season.

“I wanted it to be a safe space for everyone and allow people to speak up when they wanted to,” she explained to Us. “And I mean, there’s going to be drama when you have all the guys dating one woman. But I will say, there’s also a lot of really endearing parts that I really hope Bachelor Nation gets to see because the bromance of this group of men was very strong. … I’m looking for a mature man who can handle himself, understand what he signed up for, which is you’re sharing a girlfriend right now and do the best that they can.”

Whether or not Greg fits the bill, Katie has made it clear she’s ready for an engagement — and told Us that she’s “happy” post-show.

“I just know where I’m at in life, and it really shows how serious I am about falling in love and finding my person,” she explained. “And if the thought of being engaged scares you, then you’re not ready to be with me.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll through for five things to know about Greg: