The East coast match to Katie’s West coast roots? Justin Glaze turned heads right away when he was announced as one of 30 contestants vying for Katie Thurston’s heart during season 17 of The Bachelorette.

“Grab a bottle and get ready 👀 Couple glasses of Sauv Blanc and anything can happen on @bacheloretteabc ….except maybe dancing…. I’m saving my moves for marriage 😂🕺🏽,” the 26-year-old wrote via Instagram on May 18 when his role on the show was announced.

Marriage is definitely possible for Justin — or one of his 29 fellow contestants. Ahead of the show’s Monday, June 7, premiere, Katie, 30, told Us Weekly exclusively that she’s more than ready to walk down the aisle.

“I just know where I’m at in life, and it really shows how serious I am about falling in love and finding my person,” she said. “And if the thought of being engaged scares you, then you’re not ready to be with me.”

According to his ABC contestant bio, Justin has never been one to settle — but only because he hasn’t found The One, AKA “someone who is equally beautiful on the inside and out, trustworthy and committed to the idea of teamwork in a relationship.”

The Maryland native describes his perfect match as someone who’s “passionate about fitness, but also loves to enjoy a day barbecuing and a good bottle of Sauvignon Blanc.”

While Katie more often appears to toast with a glass of bubbly according to her Instagram, grape choice won’t make or break the potential couple.

The Washington native was announced as the next Bachelorette in March after she was sent packing during Matt James’ season of The Bachelor. The bank manager — who was introduced to the world when she exited the limo with a sparkling dildo in hand — soon became a fan favorite.

One month after her role was announced, Matt, 29, said he thinks his ex will be the “‘best to ever do it” when it comes to leading the show.

“She’s incredible. She’s going to do so well, and I’m excited for her to have this space to find her person,” the Wake Forest University alum told E! News on April 28.

While Matt let Katie go, one of the Bachelorette’s new beaus is sure to be smarter.

“Justin considers himself to be very romantic and holds a lot of value in having a strong intimate connection, both emotionally and physically,” the businessman’s bio reads. “This journey is all about finding his forever, so here’s hoping he can find that meaningful connection with Katie.”

Scroll to learn five things about the reality stars’ new suitor, Justin Glaze: