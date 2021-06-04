The perfect place to fall in love! Katie Thurston searched for Mr. Right at a New Mexico resort during season 17 of The Bachelorette.

The upcoming episodes filmed at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. The 550-acre property is located between the Sandia Mountains and the Rio Grande River and has plenty of room for the cast and crew with 350 guestrooms and suites.

Dates will likely take on a Southwestern theme this season since the resort offers trail rides on rescue horses, pottery and jewelry-making classes and a slew of other attractions inspired by the culture of the area. Tried-and-true settings such as pools and the resort spa will come in handy too.

Thurston, 30, vied for Matt James’ affection during season 25 of The Bachelor, which aired earlier this year. Emmanuel Acho announced on After the Final Rose in March that she would be the lead for season 17, while Michelle Young landed the role for season 18.

Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will host the bank marketing manager’s season after Chris Harrison temporarily stepped back from his duties in February following his controversial interview in defense of Rachael Kirkconnell.

“We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season,” ABC and Warner Bros. said in a March statement. “As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within The Bachelor franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks. These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world.”

Thurston noted on Good Morning America in March that the franchise needed to embrace change in the wake of the scandal. “I think they’re on the wrong side of history. It’s 2021,” she said, referring to viewers who have claimed they will not watch the show because of Harrison’s absence. “I support Chris and everything that he’s doing, and I think that this is the best decision. … I really feel like this is the big reset. There have been a ton of uncomfortable conversations, but important conversations.”

Scroll through the gallery below to explore the New Mexico resort where Thurston filmed her season of The Bachelorette! The new season premieres on ABC Monday, June 7, at 8 p.m. ET.