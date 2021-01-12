Life at Nemacolin! Victoria Larson may be the “queen” of The Bachelor season 25, but Matt James was the one treated like a king at Nemacolin Resort.

“Matt stayed in Mystic Falls, one of The Estates available for booking on the property,” a spokesperson for the Farmington, Pennsylvania, resort exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Providing the space and privacy of your own home with full room service and available bell service, the private home and estates collection offers a variety of accommodations that sleep from two to 22 guests. … Each of the homes and estates have their own personality and décor, from rustic elegance to timeless elegance, and modern luxury, the interior and exterior spaces have something to offer for everyone. A team of Nemacolin architects, designers, and engineers have worked together to create and update the unique spaces offered in the collection.”

While Matt, 29, was in a suite, the contestants stayed on a different part of the property.

“The contestants stayed at Falling Rock while Matt was staying in his estate, Mystic Falls. Both properties are within relatively close proximity of one another on the grounds of the property,” the spokesperson explains to Us.

The Bachelor franchise previously filmed a date at the Pennsylvania during JoJo Fletcher’s season 12 of The Bachelorette.

“ABC/Warner Bros. has always kept in contact with the property and was thrilled to select the resort as the location for Matt’s season,” the resort tells Us. “With nearly 2,000 acres, Nemacolin was the ideal spot for both cast and crew to feel safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The ABC reality competition was forced to film at one location last year after Clare Crawley’s season 16 of The Bachelorette was postponed for several months amid the coronavirus pandemic. When production did resume in July 2020 at La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs, Clare, 39, stopped filming within the first two weeks because she was already in love with contestant Dale Moss. The twosome subsequently got engaged and ABC brought Tayshia Adams in to finish the season. (She got engaged to Zac Clark during the December 2020 finale.)

“There are aspects of the intimacy of this pressure cooker in this fishbowl environment that I do like, but at the same time, I miss having the world as our playground,” Chris Harrison dished on Us’ “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast about filming in one location in November 2020.

The host went on to admit that it’s been challenging for the show to plan dates without the travel aspect.

“We’re gonna have to really medicate our producers who come up with these dates because they are at their wit’s end,” he said, acknowledging that La Quinta had more resections than Nemacolin. “There is only so much you can do in a half-mile by half-mile block of the hotel. They really did an unbelievable job of making it as creative as possible.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll through to see photos from the resort: