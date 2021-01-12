He’s still learning! Matt James got played by Victoria as drama unfolded during the Monday, January 11, episode of The Bachelor.

Matt kicked off the week with his first one-on-one date with Bri. The pair headed out on ATVs, but when Matt wrecked his with Bri in tow, he apologized to her mother via the cameras and vowed to protect her better in the future.

Bri opened up about her family during the night portion of the outing, admitting that she felt isolated after her mother revealed in quarantine that she was expecting a child with her fiancé. Bri also noted that her father was absent during her childhood. Matt, who was raised by a single mother too, connected with Bri over their similar upbringings and gave her a rose.

Matt then went on a group date with 18 women. The day began with the ladies taking wedding photos with Matt, but before everyone had their turn, Chris Harrison interrupted to throw a wrench in their plans. He instead made them play “capture the heart,” which was somewhat like paintball but with wedding props. The losing team went back to their rooms, while the winners spent the evening with Matt.

That night, Victoria got real about her insecurities, including body image issues, and Matt appreciated her owning who she is. He also bonded with Lauren over their similar values, so he offered her a rose.

Matt then had a one-on-one date with Sarah. She avoided sharing details about her family because she is a private person, but Matt pressed her to divulge more. She ultimately revealed her father’s ALS diagnosis, which only endeared her more to Matt. He recognized her selflessness and considered it an honor to spend time with her during this difficult period of her life. He gave her a rose and told her he would pray for her family.

Matt felt more relaxed during the cocktail party, but Victoria ensured his comfort was merely momentary. She claimed Marylynn, who was her roommate before Victoria relocated to the couch in the living room, had been toxic and manipulative to her. Matt confronted Marylynn about Victoria’s allegations, but Marylynn claimed the “queen” made up her story, so Matt didn’t know whom to believe. Marylynn apologized to Victoria, which led Victoria to ask why she would say she was sorry if she did nothing wrong. Victoria then stormed off while Marylynn cried.

In the middle of the rose ceremony, Sarah stumbled away from the group and sat down on the floor. Matt and a medic checked on her as she said she was “blacking out.” The episode ended with “To be continued.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.