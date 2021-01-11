Future Bachelor villain or misunderstood royalty? Victoria Larson made waves on the season 25 premiere of The Bachelor when she arrived in a tiara and on a throne … but there may be more to the “Queen” competing for Matt James’ heart.

“I’m Victoria, like the queen, and I’m looking for a king with a good heart. So, I heard that’s you, King Matt,” the 28-year-old declared during her entrance on the January 2021 premiere. “Queen Victoria is here. I know I’m so confident and so fun, I know I made a good impression, so I just wanna put, like, my best foot forward. … I am the queen of this kingdom.”

While social media certainly had opinions on Victoria after her arrival, Matt told Jimmy Kimmel that he “really enjoyed” meeting her.

“To be honest with you, I appreciated everything about Victoria’s entrance and who she was, because whatever you need to do to stand out, she did it. And I remembered her name and it was lighthearted and it made me, it broke the ice, you know,” he said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! after the premiere. “It’s such a tense situation and I was nervous and then when she comes out with everything that she is, it just, you know, it put a smile on my face, and it brought less tension to the night.”

Matt also exclusively told Us Weekly that he got “emotionally attached” to several women during the season, noting he had a “great” group of contestants.

“I think [falling for multiple women is] just something that comes with the territory because when people are sharing these things with you and you’re sharing things with them, it’s only natural that over time you’re going to form some type of feeling for that person,” he told Us ahead of the premiere. “How you choose to act on that is another thing, but the raw feeling of being attracted, interested, seeing that person as someone that you could be with — there was a lot of that.”

While Victoria’s job title is literally “Queen” on the series, she actually has more than one job outside of “ruling” Nemacolin Resort in Pennsylvania. An ABC producer previously provided insight into how they pick the job descriptors for the show.

“[In some cases] who they are is defined less by [how] they make a living and more by some other dominant trait,” the producer told Entertainment Weekly in 2018. “It’s rare that a contestant complains, as we try to work with them to figure it out in advance, but it does happen. It’s more common with men, who can be surprised that we don’t just give the OK to every person who would like to be called an ‘entrepreneur.’ That occupation seems to be the catchall for ‘I really don’t know what I’m doing with my life but this sure sounds cool.’”

Scroll through for five things to know about Victoria: