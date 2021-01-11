The girl in the green dress! Bri Springs scores the first one-on-one date with Matt James during the Monday, January 11, episode of The Bachelor.

While Bri, 25, arrived at Nemacolin Resort in Pennsylvania during the January 4 premiere looking for a shot with Matt, 29, Chris Harrison previously revealed that she almost didn’t join the cast.

“In all seriousness, everybody will really, I think, fall for Bri. Beauty, brains, unbelievably sincere,” the host said as he announced the season 25 contestants via YouTube, noting Bri almost passed up the opportunity because of work commitments. “Legit career, unbelievable woman, incredibly smart, obviously beautiful. … [She’s a] straight-shooter, will always tell it like it is, wears her heart on her sleeve.”

Harrison, who described the California native as the “total package,” teased that Bri will “catch Matt’s eye pretty early on.”

The Wake Forest alum made history in June 2020 when ABC announced he would be the first Black Bachelor.

“That’s something that kept me up at night,” Matt admitted during the premiere about the pressure of the title. “It’s like, I don’t want to piss off Black people, I don’t want to piss off white people, but I’m both of those. You know what I mean? It’s like, how do I please everybody?”

Harrison assured Matt that “the most important thing is if you come out of this with joy, peace, love, and you have this amazing woman who shares those things.”

While Matt’s journey to find love just began on ABC, he teased to Us Weekly that he became “emotionally attached” to several of his contestants.

“I think [falling for multiple women is] just something that comes with the territory because when people are sharing these things with you and you’re sharing things with them, it’s only natural that over time you’re going to form some type of feeling for that person,” he told Us ahead of the premiere. “How you choose to act on that is another thing, but the raw feeling of being attracted, interested, seeing that person as someone that you could be with — there was a lot of that.”

The realtor added that he is “undeserving” of his “great” group of women.

“It’s just such a great group of women, like, women that you would never think would be single. That’s why I was so skeptical coming in, because it’s like, you don’t think the type of woman exists that I was interacting with and that were part of this experience. So, it made my life and decision-making that much more difficult because you’re having to send home incredible women.”

Scroll through for five things to know about Bri: